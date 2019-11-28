The Iraqi government has responded by forming joint military-civilian “crisis cells” to manage the strife torn areas, composed of the provincial governors as well as local military commanders, Reuters reported.

The attack follows a similar one on the Iranian consulate in the city of Karbala on Nov. 4 and comes amid nearly two months of anti-government protests over high unemployment, corruption and poor government services in this oil-rich nation.

The protests have also had a distinctly anti-Iranian aspect to them, especially in the largely Shiite Muslim south of the country. Iran, governed by a Shiite theocracy, is a major backer of the Iraqi government and as well as the powerful Shiite militias in the country.

Najaf has been a focal point of Iranian influence because its key place for the Shiite sect of Islam. It is the home of the main seminaries and the most powerful clerics of Shiism and is a focus for Shiite pilgrimage, with hundreds of thousands visiting from Iran alone.

According to the Associated Press at least one person was killed in the attack on the consulate and at least 35 wounded.

At least 350 people have died in Iraq since protests erupted on Oct. 1 with daily battles in the heart of Baghdad as protesters attempt to gain control of the key downtown bridges leading to the seat of government.

Security forces have confronted crowds with a combination of live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas, which has still often proved fatal.

Paul Schemm contributed to this report from Dubai.

