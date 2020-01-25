Since beginning in October, Iraq’s protests have emerged as the largest anti-establishment movement in the country’s history, already felling a government after their calls for reform met with lethal violence. At least 500 protesters have been killed so far, while thousands more have been maimed or otherwise wounded.

Saturday’s clashes began hours after what may turn out to be a seminal intervention by Moqtada al-Sadr, a cleric revered by many and whose followers have been among the uprising’s foot-soldiers. In a tweet late Friday, he expressed “disappointment and regret” at the protesters and accused them of being the “paid tools” of foreign powers.

Many of the protesters packed up and left, some in tears. In Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square, a young man begged fellow protesters for forgiveness, telling them that he did not want to leave, but felt he had no choice.

At least three people were killed in the violence, the country’s human rights commission said.