Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said in a statement that six “fighters” had been injured and that the launch site had been located. Two counterterrorism force members were critically wounded, the airport source said.

The barrage Monday follows similar rocket attacks on military bases in northern and western Iraq last week. U.S. troops were present at all three sites as part of the coalition to fight the Islamic State, which includes training and partnering with Iraqi forces.

On Thursday, several rockets hit the Balad air base hosting U.S. troops and government contractors about 50 miles north of Baghdad. There were no injuries or damage to facilities. Two days before that, at least five rockets were fired at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar Province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. But U.S. officials have said that they believe Iran-backed militias are behind the assaults.