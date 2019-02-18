The decision to hold the annual “V4” summit in Jerusalem — the first time the bloc of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia had met outside Europe — was intended to build on the growing bonds between Israel and the central European nations.

But instead, it has highlighted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contradictory new alliances as a spat intensified over the role Poland played in the Holocaust.

Warsaw officially pulled out of the summit on Monday after comments by Israel’s acting foreign minister Israel Katz, who quoted a former Israeli prime minister as saying that “Poles suckle anti-Semitism from their mother’s milk.”

Poland had already downgraded its attendance at the event, announcing that its foreign minister Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz would attend instead of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after Netanyahu was quoted by Israeli media as saying that “Poles cooperated with the Germans” during the Holocaust.

That deeply rankled Poland, which last year introduced a new law calling for prison sentences of up to three years for accusing the nation of crimes committed by the Nazis during the Holocaust. It took aim at phrases such as “Polish death camps.”

The legislation triggered a diplomatic crisis with Israel as critics accused Poland’s nationalist government of attempting to suppress historic inquiry and whitewashing the past. Poland later watered down the law, but Netanyahu’s comments to reporters after a summit in Warsaw last week tore open the wound once more.

Israel’s foreign ministry said Tuesday’s meeting would no longer be an official summit of the “Visegrad Four,” known as the “V4,” due to Poland’s withdrawal. It denied reports that the Czech Republic’s prime minister had also withdrawn.

Netanyahu has been keen to build ties with central European countries such as Poland and Hungary with which Israel sees itself as increasingly politically aligned, despite fears the nations are slipping further into autocracy. Israel views the countries as important allies within the European Union because of their sympathetic stance toward the country in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



But the alliances have brought criticism that Netanyahu is selling out Jewish history to advance his political aims.

“The prime minister of the Jewish state sells out the memory of the Holocaust for a dubious alliance with an anti-Semitic leader,” said Tamar Zandberg, leader of the opposition Meretz party.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also stirred controversy in a 2017 speech by praising Miklos Horthy, who collaborated with the Nazis to deport Hungarian Jews.

Hungary later clarified that Horthy had both positive and “very negative periods” and that the country had no tolerance for anti-Semitism, after which Netanyahu went ahead with a planned visit to Hungary to meet with Orban. There are also growing concerns among Hungary’s Jewish population that a Holocaust museum in Budapest will gloss over history.

Meanwhile, Orban was accused of using anti-Semitic tropes in his campaign against the Hungarian-born Jewish American financier George Soros, who last year announced that the university he founded in Budapest had been forced out of the country.

