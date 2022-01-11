The donation came the same day the U.N. made what it called a record $5 billion appeal to help Afghanistan and its neighboring countries.
The appeal seeks $4.4 billion for U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and its partners, plus $623 million for the U.N.’s refugee agency, UNHCR, to help more than 6 million Afghans who have fled. That’s about 15% of Afghanistan’s total population.
Others continue to trickle across the border, UNHCR said, while noting that an estimated 175,000 have returned to the country since the Taliban takeover.