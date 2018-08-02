Israeli soldiers patrol the cease-fire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. (Ammar Awad/Reuters)

Israel’s military on Thursday said its aircraft targeted and killed seven militants who had entered the Israeli-held Golan Heights from Syria, where Syrian government forces are snuffing out the final remnants of a years-long armed rebellion.

With assault rifles and explosive belts, the operatives approached a security fence on Israel’s side of the border overnight, an army spokesman said. An initial assessment by Israel’s military identified the gunmen as Islamic State militants, in what would mark a rare attempt by the Islamist militants to infiltrate Israel.

The seven fighters were wearing military fatigues and moved in formation, said Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman. Their potential target was unclear, he said, but there are “Israeli communities within hundreds of meters of the fence.”

The incident took place in the southern part of the Golan Heights, where a demilitarized buffer zone was established between Israel and Syria. The surrounding region has seen heavy fighting recently between pro-government forces and opposition rebels, with the latter surrendering much of the area to the Russian-backed government.

The Islamic State has also been routed from nearby territory it once controlled. The group’s fortunes have diminished in both Syria and Iraq, where the Islamist militants previously declared a “caliphate” in 2014.

Because of the recent Syrian government offensive, there are now Islamic State forces “scattered in the area,” Conricus said.

More alarming for Israel, however, is the Iranian presence at the border. Iran has supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with weapons, cash and manpower, and Israel has carried out strikes on Iranian military assets in Syria.

Israel has called for Iranian-backed forces to withdraw from Syria, appealing to Russia to enforce their exit. Russia on Wednesday said that Iran had withdrawn its heavy weaponry to about 50 miles from the border, a measure Israeli officials said was inadequate.

Russian military police also started patrolling the Golan Heights with United Nations peacekeepers, news agencies quoted Russia’s Defense Ministry saying Thursday. The Israeli military would not comment on that development.

Israel Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman visited northern Israel Thursday, where he said he believes Assad's forces will help maintain calm.

“It is also in Assad's interest, because he understands what will happen” if he does not keep the border quiet, the Jerusalem Post newspaper quoted Liberman as saying.

“I assume that he will make his own decisions,” he said of the Syrian president. “But as I have made clear, we will not give up our security interests.”

