Israel’s sole confirmed omicron case is a 34-year-old foreign worker from Malawi who came to Israel last week via South Africa and Dubai. After receiving a text message that she was required to quarantine, she slept one night at a coronavirus hotel in Tel Aviv, then took a four-hour public bus ride to the southern city of Eilat, where she stayed with a friend. Since Friday, the health-care system and law enforcement agencies have tracked her down, along with dozens of passengers who were on her Eilat-bound bus.