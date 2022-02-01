Last month, police said a preliminary internal investigation had found no evidence of alleged misuse of the controversial spyware. But on Tuesday, the police said a secondary inspection “found additional evidence that changes certain aspects of the state of affairs.”
The police had previously denied the report’s findings and said they operate according to the law.
Israel’s attorney general has instructed the police “to adopt procedures immediately in order to prevent breach of authority” and instructed his fact-finding team to submit a report about allegations of unlawful surveillance of civilians by July 1.