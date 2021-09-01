Trump granted a full pardon to Sella on the president’s final day in office earlier this year. Sella was the Israeli military’s U.S.-based handler for Pollard, a former Navy intelligence analyst who sold military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. The Pollard case severely strained relations between Israel and the U.S.
Sella enlisted Pollard to spy for Israel, then fled the United States after Pollard was arrested in 1985. Sella was charged in absentia on three espionage counts, but was not extradited to the U.S. from Israel. He was officially discharged from service in 1992.
Pollard spent 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel. He was released on parole in 2015. In December 2020, he immigrated to Israel and was welcomed on the tarmac by then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.