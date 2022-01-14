“Israel’s trailblazing vaccine campaign has reached another milestone,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. “Thank you to the half a million Israelis who got the fourth dose of the COVID vaccine and in so doing, help to keep us all safer.”
Israel was among the first countries to roll out vaccines a year ago and began widely offering third doses last summer in a bid to contain the delta variant. Nearly half the population has received at least one booster shot.
The country of nearly 9.5 million has reported 8,293 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Separately, the government announced that Eyal Hulata, the national security adviser, had tested positive for the virus. It said the prime minister and his staff took antigen tests that came back negative.