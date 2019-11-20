Israel said the strikes were in response to four reportedly Syrian-based missiles launched into southern Israel early Tuesday, which were downed by Israel’s air defense systems. Officials said Iran was behind that launch.

“I made it clear that whoever hurt us — we will hurt him,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a tweet. “This is what we did tonight against military targets of Iranian Quds force and Syrian military targets in Syria.”

Syria’s state news service reported that missiles were launched toward Damascus about 1:20 a.m. over the Golan Heights and Lebanon. The services reported two deaths in the attack in Beit Saber south of the capital.

Fires and evidence of damage were reportedly visible at sites around Damascus.

Israeli media, citing military sources, said the IDF struck about 20 targets, more than half of them belonging to Iran. The army said it struck multiple Syrian-controlled antimissile sites after the system was activated in the attack. One of the targets was reportedly the Iranian Quds Force headquarters at Damascus airport.

The military said it was preparing for any Iranian response and advised civilians to follow any defensive guidance that might be announced.

The attacks come at a fraught political moment in Israel, occurring on the final day allowed to former army chief of staff Benny Gantz in his attempts to put together a governing parliamentary coalition. Neither Gantz, nor Netanyahu before him, have been able to secure a majority since elections in September.

Israelis are increasingly frustrated by almost a year of government gridlock at time of rising tensions in the region. The operation in Syria follows two days heavy military action between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip, which killed 34 Palestinians and saw rockets showered across southern Israel.

“The rules have changed: Anyone who shoots at the State of Israel during the day does not sleep at night,” Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement after the strikes. “That’s what happened last week and that’s what is happening this week.”

