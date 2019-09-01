“I tell the Israeli army on the border — be prepared and wait for us,” Hasan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, said last Sunday in the aftermath of an apparent Israeli drone strike on a Hezbollah office in the southern suburbs of Beirut. (Al-Manar TV/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

An exchange of fire erupted Sunday on Israel’s northern border in a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, after Hezbollah militants apparently fired antitank missiles from Lebanon toward an Israeli military base.

Israel responded to the cross-border missile attack with heavy fire directed at targets in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army said in a statement. Israeli media reported that military jets began bombing targets in southern Lebanese villages.

Hezbollah confirmed in a statement on Sunday afternoon that two of its brigades had struck and destroyed an Israeli military vehicle near the border.

The exchange of fire on Israel’s northern border comes after a week of rising tensions between the two countries over the role of Iran and Hezbollah, an Iran-affiliated group that Israel considers a terrorist organization, on Israel’s northernmost border.

A week ago, Hezbollah had vowed retaliation for an apparent Israeli drone strike on a Hezbollah office in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Israel did not directly acknowledge any role in the strike.

“I tell the Israeli army on the border — be prepared and wait for us,” Hasan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, said last Sunday in the aftermath of that strike. “One day, two days, three days, four — wait for us.”

The Israeli military reported Sunday that it was responding to the fire on the border but did not confirm whether there was any damage or injuries on either side.

Israeli media said residents living along the border had been ordered to stay indoors and bomb shelters were opened.

