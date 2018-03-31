Relatives of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2018. (Suhaib Salem/Reuters)

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military warned Saturday it will step up its response to violence on the Gaza border if it continues, even as the United Nations said it was “deeply concerned” and called for an investigation after at least 15 Palestinians were killed during demonstrations.

Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis, Israel’s chief military spokesman, said it had so far restricted its actions to the border fence but would go after militants “in other places” if attacks continue, the Associated Press reported.

Tens of thousands of Gaza residents massed at points on the border with Israel on Friday in what was billed as a peaceful “March of Return” to mark Land Day, the anniversary of the Israeli appropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee area in 1976.

But the day descended into the bloodiest in Gaza since the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls the enclave. More than 700 people suffered gunshot wounds after Israeli sharpshooters deployed to the border opened fire with live ammunition.

In the days leading up to the demonstration the military had warned that anyone approaching the border fence would be in danger. Men, women and children gathered, and while many demonstrated peacefully, waving Palestinian flags some threw rocks at Israeli soldiers across the fence.

Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, on Friday, March 30, 2018. (Adel Hana/AP)

The Israeli military said that burning tires were set alight and molotov cocktails were also thrown and accused Hamas of using the demonstration as a cover to carry out “terror attacks.” It said two militants opened fire in one incident on the northern border, after which it responded with tank fire and airstrikes.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem said Israel’s response to unarmed protesters was “illegal.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is “deeply concerned” about the border clashes, a statement from his office said.

“He also appeals to those concerned to refrain from any act that could lead to further casualties and in particular any measures that could place civilians in harm's way,” it continued, adding that the U.N. chief had called for an “independent and transparent investigation into these incidents.”

Manelis said all those killed were engaged in violence.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions that called for the demonstrations hope to sustain them for another month and a half, culminating with the anniversary of Israel’s independence, known to Palestinians as the “Nakba” or catastrophe.

The opening of the U.S. embassy, also slated for the anniversary, is expected to add further fuel to protests. Meanwhile, a growing sense of hopelessness for Gazans amid a humanitarian crisis, has spurred on demonstrators, some of whom say they have little to lose.

A Palestinian protester slings stones towards Israeli soldiers along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, on Friday, March 30, 2018. (Adel Hana/AP)

Gaza has been under blockade by Israel for more than a decade, since Hamas took control in 2007. Israel cites security reasons for only allowing a tiny proportion of its 2 million residents to leave, even to travel to other Palestinian areas in the occupied West Bank.

It is estimated that the unemployment rate is pushing 50 percent, a figure that is higher among the 140-square-mile strip of territory’s youth. A feud between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the West Bank city of Ramallah, has compounded misery for Gazans. The Palestinian Authority has cut salaries to its employees in Gaza as it attempts to squeeze Hamas, while reconciliation efforts brokered by Egypt have broken down.

“I want to be shot,” said 22-year-old Yahya Abu Assar at the demonstrations on Friday. “I don’t want this life.”

