“Every day that goes by is a day where we come closer to the conclusion that they don’t have in mind a return to the JCPOA in short order. What they have in mind is what I’d — what we’d call their own plan B, which is to use the talks as a cover, as a front for continued build-up of their nuclear program to serve as leverage for a better deal for them,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to brief reporters on the U.S. assessment.