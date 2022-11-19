Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill 4 soldiers, injure 1

BEIRUT — Israeli airstrikes hit central and coastal regions of Syria early Saturday, killing four soldiers and wounding one, the Syrian military said.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.
On Nov. 13, an Israeli strike on central Syria targeting the Shayrat air base killed two soldiers and wounded three.