The military says the suspect carried a knife and infiltrated the fenced border near Moshav Sde Avraham, a few kilometers (miles) from the coastal territory. A security guard told Israeli media on Monday that the suspect stabbed him.
The army said the suspect had been moved to a nearby hospital but his condition was not immediately known. Israeli authorities were trying Monday to figure out how the suspect snuck across the fenced border.
Earlier this month, a punishing 11-day war between Israel and Hamas killed more than 250 people, most of them Palestinians.