Born and raised in New Jersey, Issachar moved to Israel when she was 16, finishing high school and serving in the army. Like many young people, she decided to go backpacking after finishing her service.

She flew back via Russia last spring because it was cheaper, said her mother, Yaffa, in an interview from the Russian capital on Sunday. But as she attempted to board her connecting flight on April 10, she was stopped by Russian authorities who said they found drugs in her bag.

“When Na’ama got to the gate and showed her boarding pass, she was asked to wait. Then a man approached and told her to go with him,’” said Yaffa. “She texted me a few minutes later telling me something was going on with her luggage, she said she didn’t think they would let her on the plane, but told me not to worry.”

Yaffa was also told not to be concerned by lawyers who, even after the first few days of Issachar’s detainment, believing she would just receive a slap on the wrist — a fine or, at worst, a few months under house arrest. Issachar has no previous convictions.

In a similar case this year, 19-year-old American student, Audrey Lorber, was arrested in Saint Petersburg airport with two-thirds of an ounce of cannabis in her luggage. A Moscow court also found her guilty, but instead of a jail sentence she received a fine equivalent to $230 and time served of just three to four weeks.

For Issachar though, there was no time served, no fine and no release to house arrest. A few weeks after her initial incarceration, she was slapped with a harsher charged of drug smuggling, something her lawyers said they had never seen before.

“We couldn’t understand why she was being treated like this,” said Yaffa. She said the conditions of her daughter’s detention have been difficult, particularly because of the language barrier. She also said she tried contacting U.S. government officials, congressmen and senators, even sending a pleading letter to President Trump’s son-in-law and special adviser, Jared Kushner.

Then, in August, after deciding to go public with Issachar’s ordeal, the family said they were contacted by a friend of Aleksey Burkov, a Russian IT specialist arrested in Israel in 2015. There is little information on Burkov’s case, but news reports in Israel and Russia say the U.S. issued an Interpol warrant for him on charges relating to cyber attacks and computer network fraud.

Israeli daily Haaretz wrote Sunday that he was indicted in Virginia in 2015 on four counts of fraud, and a year later additional charges of identity theft, money laundering and illegally accessing a computer.

A story posted on the Russian news RT website said Burkov was an IT freelancer from St. Petersburg. It said “he was on holiday with his girlfriend in Israel in 2015 when he was hijacked and brought into custody as he was departing Israel, which he says is a standard U.S. scheme.”

The report also said it was Burkov’s family that had come up with the idea of a prisoner swap — Burkov’s extradition to Russia in exchange for Issachar.

“I thought he was crazy at first,” said Yaffa. “The message was very threatening, telling me my daughter would only be released if Burkov was released by Israel. I couldn’t see how it was related.”

On Friday, as the Moscow court passed down the seven-and-a-half year sentence on Issachar, Israeli media reported that the Russians had linked Issachar’s fate to that of Burkov, requesting the hacker be returned to Russia in exchange for Issachar’s release.

Burkov’s extradition to the United States, however, has already approved by Israel’s Supreme Court. It is waiting a final green light from Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana. On Sunday, the minister told Israeli television that a final decision on Burkov’s extradition would be made in the coming days or weeks.

He said he hoped U.S. authorities would now intervene on Na’ama’s behalf.

“I suppose the Americans have a vested interest that Na’ama not sit in Russian prison and I hope and believe there will be interference on their part too,” Ohana told Israel’s Channel 12 News.

Now, days after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria has left some Israelis wondering about American loyalties in the region, Issachar’s case appears caught up in high-level diplomacy.

In a statement on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Issachar’s punishment as “disproportionate.” He said it did “not fit the nature of the offense being attributed to her.”

He is under pressure at home to bring back Issachar back, especially after touting his close ties with both the Russian and American presidents during the recent national election.

He said he had raised the case twice with Russian President Vladimir Putin, last month when the two leaders met in Sochi and last week in a telephone conversation, asking for her sentence to be commuted and the terms of her detention eased.

“Israel will continue to make every effort with the Russian authorities in order to bring about Naama Issachar’s release and return her to her family,” he said. “I hope the effort will bear fruit.”

Netanyahu made no mention if the Israelis were also working with U.S. authorities on the matter. A request for a response from the State Department by the post was unanswered on Sunday.

Yaffa said her daughter’s lawyers were planning to appeal the sentence in a hearing on Monday. She told the post that she had spoken to Netanyahu and was hopeful that diplomatic efforts would free her daughter.

“I just want to take her home,” she said.

