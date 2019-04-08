Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with supporters as he tours the Mahane Yehuda market with his wife during the final stage of his election campaign in Jerusalem on April 8. (Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Israelis began casting their votes Tuesday in a fiercely fought election that sees Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu battling for political survival after more than a decade in power.

Voting sites opened at 7 a.m., with final opinion polls giving an edge to the party led by Netanyahu’s main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz. But while the polls suggest that Gantz’s party will win the most seats in parliament, Netanyahu still seems to be in a stronger position to assemble a governing coalition, which is what ultimately matters.

In a campaign waged largely over social media, Netanyahu has kept the race tight despite facing corruption allegations. Israel’s attorney general announced in February that he planned to indict the prime minister in three criminal cases, pending a hearing in which Netanyahu can defend himself.

If he wins a new term and remains in office past July, Netanyahu will become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, surpassing the 13 years and 127 days of Israel’s founding father David Ben-Gurion.

Trying to prevent that is Gantz, a blue-eyed 59-year-old who is making his political debut. In a highly polarized political scene, Gantz has been running on a message of unity, stressing that he is neither left nor right. Netanyahu has branded him a “leftist” from the outset.

Gantz’s message may have resonated with Israelis who are weary of Netanyahu’s leadership and concerned about questions of impropriety, but the challenger has stumbled in television interviews and been criticized as wooden, especially in comparison to Netanyahu’s polished performances.



Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz takes a picture with his supporters during an election campaign rally in Tel Aviv on April 8. (Oded Balilty/AP)

Netanyahu has tried to drive home the message that he’s capable of leading Israel as no one else can. He takes credit for winning U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and of Israeli sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights. He also highlights his close relationship with President Trump and his effort to boost ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He has convinced people that he is irreplaceable and that no one else comes even near to him,” said Gideon Rahat, a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute. “That is the secret to his power.”

Netanyahu has also long sold himself to the Israeli electorate on the basis of his strong record on security. But his rival party this time contains three former military chiefs of staff.

[Israel’s high-stakes elections: What you need to know as Netanyahu faces his toughest test]

Both Gantz and Netanyahu have ramped up their campaigns as they try to win over the undecided. For Gantz, that means telling supporters he’s on the cusp of victory. Netanyahu’s strategy has been to whip up fears that he might lose.



Israeli border police line up to vote in national elections on April 8, a day before polling stations opened in the rest of Israel, at a base in Beit Horon settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Nir Elias/Reuters)

“We are one foot away from victory,” Gantz told the crowd gathered in Tel Aviv for his last campaign rally Monday. “We need two more seats, just a few tens of thousands of votes more. Nothing is more important than joining us.”

Netanyahu made his final pleas in Jerusalem’s market, to chants of his nickname “Bibi” alongside a few heckles.

“It’s not in our pocket,” he warned. “Some of our people are complacent and believe the media, which is trying to put them to sleep.”

In Israel’s fragmented political landscape, with about 40 separate parties fielding candidates, what matters most is who can garner enough support in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, to form a majority of at least 61 seats.

Netanyahu’s warnings that he may be unable to do that are part of what the Israeli media has dubbed his “oy gevalt” campaign, referring to an expression of alarm in Yiddish. He is trying to pull votes away from smaller right-wing parties by telling their supporters that there might not be a right-wing government at all if they don’t vote for his Likud party.

One risk of that strategy is that smaller right-wing parties may fail to pass the necessary vote threshold, potentially depriving Netanyahu of coalition partners.

Netanyahu used the strategy effectively in 2015, when polls had shown him trailing significantly. He turned things around and won by six seats.

That year he was also criticized by many Israelis for his last-minute warning on election day that Arabs were “flocking to the polls.” A healthy turnout among Arab Israelis, who make up 20 percent of the population, has the potential to block Netanyahu from being able to form a coalition.

This time, he’s used a similar strategy from the outset, persistently warning that the only way that Gantz can win is through a coalition with Arab-majority parties. Though they have traditionally abstained from backing any candidate, they could also play a significant role if they choose to recommend Gantz.

In the days after the election, based on recommendations from parties that have won Knesset seats, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will nominate the leader of the party with the majority of support to try to form a government.

A potential complication could arise if Gantz wins a significant majority but does not have enough support from other parties to form a governing coalition. Polls suggest that such a scenario is possible.

“If Gantz’s party is significantly ahead but can’t make a coalition, then the president faces a conundrum,” said Reuven Hazan, a political science professor at Hebrew University. The president can delay for up to seven days to give him a chance to build support, he said. “But the name of the game is forming a majority.”

