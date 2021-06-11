The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Israeli troops fired live rounds, tear gas and rubber-coated steel pellets at the demonstrators. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Israel captured in the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories that Palestinians want for their future state.
On Thursday, Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight.
Under interim peace agreements signed in the 1990s, the Palestinian Authority has limited autonomy in scattered enclaves that together make up around 40% of the occupied West Bank.