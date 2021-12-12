Talks resumed earlier this month in Vienna after a five-month hiatus that came following Raisi’s election. But negotiators ended the round disappointed, claiming Iran had backtracked on progress made in previous rounds and had dug in with new demands on sanctions relief. Iran also isn’t slowing down advances in its atomic program, further raising the stakes in talks. In the midst of the negotiations, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran had begun enriching uranium up to 20% purity at its underground facility at Fordo – a site where enrichment is not permitted under the deal.