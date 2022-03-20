Kanievsky is to be buried in Bnei Brak, the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city east of Tel Aviv where he lived.

Police said several highways in Israel’s densely populated Tel Aviv area would be closed to traffic for several hours, and that other main thoroughfares were expected to be gridlocked. It urged the public not to drive to the vicinity by car. The Communications Ministry said it was expecting cellular network outages in around the funeral due to high volume, and advised people to only make essential calls.

The insular ultra-Orthodox community makes up about 12% of Israel’s 9.4 million people. They adhere to a stringent interpretation of Judaism, with a focus on Torah study and observance of tradition. Prominent rabbis like Kanievsky play a significant role in community life and act as arbiters in all matters.

Funerals play a key role in traditional Jewish life, and those of important rabbis often draw thousands of mourners.

Although he held no official position, Kanievsky was considered a major luminary in the non-Hassidic ultra-Orthodox world. He came to public prominence at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when he instructed his followers that closing religious seminaries was more harmful than the virus. He later walked back those claims as infections raged in his densely populated hometown of Bnei Brak.