If confirmed, the brief trip would represent the first visit by an Israeli official to Saudi Arabia and comes amid a flurry of diplomatic breakthroughs between Israel and its Arab neighbors. It also reportedly occurred as tensions with Iran, viewed as a common enemy of both countries, are on the rise.
According to the Israeli publication Ynet, Netanyahu spent about four hours late Sunday in the Saudi coastal city of Neom, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Netanyahu reportedly traveled with the Yossi Cohen, the head of Israel’s spy agency, Mossad, a point person in emerging efforts to broker diplomatic relations with the kingdom.
In August, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached an agreement to establish formal relations and open up trade, security and tourism ties. Bahrain and Sudan followed suit, marking a collapse of long-standing Arab unity that resisted making such negotiations with Israel as long as the country continued to occupy the West Bank. Palestinian leaders have condemned the Arab deals as a betrayal.
But in recent weeks, speculation in Israel has risen that Riyadh and Jerusalem are close to a similar agreement. Other Israeli officials, including Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, were reportedly unaware of Netanyahu’s trip in advance.