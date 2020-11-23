If confirmed, the brief trip would represent the first visit by an Israeli official to Saudi Arabia and comes amid a flurry of diplomatic breakthroughs between Israel and its Arab neighbors. It also reportedly occurred as tensions with Iran, viewed as a common enemy of both countries, are on the rise.

According to the Israeli publication Ynet, Netanyahu spent only a few hours late Sunday in the Saudi coastal city of Neom, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Netanyahu reportedly traveled with the Yossi Cohen, the head of Israel’s spy agency, Mossad, a point person in emerging efforts to broker diplomatic relations with the kingdom.

In August, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached an agreement to establish formal relations and open up trade, security and tourism ties. Bahrain and Sudan followed suit, marking a collapse of long-standing Arab unity that resisted making such negotiations with Israel as long as the country continued to occupy the West Bank. Palestinian leaders have condemned the Arab deals as a betrayal.

But in recent weeks, speculation in Israel has risen that Riyadh and Jerusalem are close to a similar agreement. Cohen reportedly told associates in October that the Saudis were ready to decide on an arrangement with Israel once the U.S. presidential election was concluded.

The Saudi foreign minister signaled Saturday during the G-20 Summit in Riyadh that his country was open to forging official ties with Israel, but not unconditionally.

Saudi Arabia has “supported normalization with Israel for a long time, but one very important thing must happen first: a permanent and full peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said in an interview with Reuters.

Mohammed, known as MBS, is close to President Trump and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and adviser. With Trump’s defeat, anxiety has risen in both Saudi Arabia and Israel that President-elect Joe Biden will reverse Trump’s hardline policies against Iran and seek to revise Washington’s participation in the Iran nuclear deal negotiated during the Obama administration and still recognized by European and other allies.

The Saudi foreign minister said Saturday that Riyadh was ready to cooperate with the incoming administration. But speculation that the Trump administration was preparing for military action against’s Iran nuclear capacities in its waning days has been rising. Some saw Netanyahu’s clandestine visit to the kingdom as further evidence that a strike was possible.

Secrecy surrounded Netanyahu’s movements Sunday. A scheduled meeting of the government’s cabinet-level coronavirus-response committee was canceled. Flight tracking sites showed an unusual route of a plane flying directly from Tel Aviv to Neom Sunday evening and returning early Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Other Israeli officials, including Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, were unaware of Netanyahu’s trip in advance, Ynet reported.