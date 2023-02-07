Israeli principal on trial in Australia in child sex abuse

MELBOURNE, Australia — A former principal at a Jewish girls’ school in the Australian city of Melbourne will go on trial Wednesday on 29 charges of child sex abuse.
Charge details released by the court Tuesday did not include the number of alleged victims.
A jury was empaneled on Tuesday and the trial is scheduled to take six weeks starting Wednesday.
Judge Mark Gamble on Tuesday imposed a gag order, known in several countries including Australia as a suppression order, that restricts aspects of media reporting of the case. Details of those restrictions cannot be reported.