Israelis protest government's judicial overhaul plans

TEL AVIV, Israel — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday for a weekly demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhauls, which opponents say threaten Israel’s democratic values.
The protest is the fifth against the new government, a coalition of ultra-Orthodox and far-right nationalist parties that took office in December.
The government launched proposals to weaken the Supreme Court by giving parliament the power to overturn court decisions with a simple majority vote. It also wants to give parliament control over the appointment of judges and reduce the independence of legal advisers.
Smaller protests were reported in several Israeli cities.