In exchange, the proposal would give Palestinians a path to a state that would cover some 70 percent of the West Bank plus the Gaza Strip and other pockets to the south if they adhered to certain prerequisites.

But U.S. officials also indicated that they would be agreeable to Israel moving now to annex the areas covered by the plan.

In a conference call with reporters following the release of the proposal, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman indicated that if Israel decided to extend Israeli law to the areas in question, through its own government processes, Washington would recognize that as Israeli territory even before the four-year window of the peace plan is closed.

“Israel does not have to wait at all,” Friedman said to reporters.

Netanyahu planned to present annexation to his cabinet Sunday, moving first to incorporate the settlements and Jordan Valley and, at a future date, to annex parcels of connecting territory between the communities.

It was not immediately clear whether annexation would require parliamentary approval. The official said the prime minister’s office believed a cabinet vote was sufficient.