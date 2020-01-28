JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to move forward with annexing the Jewish settlements in West Bank and the parts of the Jordan Valley addressed in the just-released Trump peace plan this Sunday, according to a government official who asked not to be named.

The move comes after the announcement of Trump’s plan, which would allow Israel to extend sovereignty over the settlements in the disputed territories, bringing them into Israel proper, as well as the Jordan Valley extending north from the Dead Sea.

In exchange, the proposal would give Palestinians a path to a state that would cover some 70 percent of the West Bank plus the Gaza Strip and other pockets to the south if they adhered to certain prerequisites.

But U.S. officials also indicated that they would be agreeable to Israel moving now to annex the areas covered by the plan.

In a conference call with reporters following the release of the proposal, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman indicated that if Israel decided to extend Israeli law to the areas in question, through its own government processes, Washington would recognize that as Israeli territory even before the four-year window of the peace plan is closed.

“Israel does not have to wait at all,” Friedman said to reporters.

Netanyahu planned to present annexation to his cabinet Sunday, moving first to incorporate the settlements and Jordan Valley and, at a future date, to annex parcels of connecting territory between the communities.

It was not immediately clear whether annexation would require parliamentary approval. The official said the prime minister’s office believed a cabinet vote was sufficient.

"Basically, this is the lifting of martial law and the implementation of Israeli law,” the official said. “This does not require a Knesset decision."