The 70-year-old conservative Likud party leader denies all wrongdoing and denounced the indictment — the first against a sitting Israeli prime minister — as an “attempted coup.”

But his ability to lead a country mired in political crisis, after two inconclusive elections this year that failed to produce a government, is being questioned.

The centrist Blue and White party headed by Netanyahu’s main rival, Benny Gantz, issued a statement calling on Netanyahu to “immediately resign from all ministerial positions in the government.”

The party — which has 33 of parliament’s 120 seats to Likud’s 32 — said its lawyers had formally approached the prime minister and attorney general’s offices saying it was “imperative” that Netanyahu step down.

A poll aired by Israel’s Channel 13 TV found that 56 percent of Israelis believe Netanyahu cannot continue to govern after being indicted. A total of 35 percent said he can, and 9 percent were undecided.

Under Israeli law, he is under no obligation step down as prime minister. But with Israel heading toward a probable third election in less than a year, Netanyahu could soon find himself in the difficult position of trying to win an election while preparing to be prosecuted.

The support of his Likud party colleagues is likely to be crucial to Netanyahu’s chances of staying in power.

Two Likud lawmakers publicly broached holding a party leadership contest Thursday, but even such mild expressions of disloyalty upset loyalists.

Senior ministers issued public statements declaring their support, and Justice Minister Amir Ohana said he was proud of his fellow Likud parliamentarians for standing by Netanyahu, adding pointedly: “Except for two of them.”

Netanyahu’s ultranationalist coalition partner Bezalel Smotrich, the transport minister, also offered sympathy for Netanyahu over the charges against him, announced by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday.

Smotrich said in a tweet that planned street protests in support of the prime minister were aimed at preventing “a predatory, violent and dangerous judicial dictatorship.”

After a national televised address Thursday night, Netanyahu himself kept a low profile Friday, posting a tweet with heart and Israeli flag emoji saying: “Thank you for your support and love. Shabbat Shalom.”

