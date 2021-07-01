The Council of Europe, the United States and the United Nations had appealed to Erdogan’s government to remain in the treaty, which sought in part to ensure equal legal protections against abuse for women across Europe. The decision, “in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to deepen the protection gap for women and girls during a time when gender-based violence against women is on the rise,” the U.N. women’s rights committee said in a statement Thursday. “Such an unprecedented act cannot, and does not, have a valid ground and justification,” the statement said.