Carola Rackete, the 31-year-old Sea-Watch 3 captain, is escorted off the ship by police and taken away for questioning, in Lampedusa, Italy, on Saturday. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Italy on Saturday said it had arrested the captain of a humanitarian rescue vessel and seized the boat after it had forced its way to a dock with 40 migrants aboard.

On Twitter, Italy’s interior minister, Matteo Salvini, said that the “pirate” commander had been arrested and that the migrants would be distributed across other countries in Europe, though he did not name them.

The early morning events brought a tense resolution to a weeks-long standoff in the Mediterranean — one in which a German humanitarian group rescued the migrants and found itself closed off from European ports with nowhere to go.

On Wednesday — after two weeks at sea — the Sea-Watch 3 captain, Carola Rackete, had announced she was navigating the boat into Italian territory in defiance of Italian orders. But the Sea-Watch was stopped just outside the harbor, and remained off the island of Lampedusa for several days, hoping for a green light to dock.

Before sunrise Saturday, Rackete said in a video posted to Twitter that Italian authorities had “notified us that they will not help to bring the rescued off the ship. That means we are still waiting for a solution which is not in sight so far.”

“Therefore,” Rackete said, “I have decided to enter the harbor, which is free at night, on my own.”

In a statement, Sea-Watch chairman Johannes Bayer said Rackete “did exactly the right thing.”

“She upheld the law of the sea and brought people to safety,” he said.

According to a description of the events on ANSA, an Italian news service, people from Lampedusa were camped out near the port, and clashed verbally over how the standoff had been handled.

ANSA reported that an Italian government boat had “attempted several times” to stop the Sea-Watch 3 from landing, but then aborted the effort to avoid getting stuck between the dock and the German NGO vessel.

Over the last year, since Italy closed its ports to charity vessels as part of its hard-line stance against migration, Europe has struggled to manage even the fairly limited flow of newcomers. Time and time again, boats that have rescued migrants have found themselves in limbo for days or weeks in the Mediterranean.

In the case of the Sea-Watch, the vessel was first asked to return the migrants to warring Libya. But Rackete said laws of the sea required her to take them to a safe port — and Tripoli did not qualify.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news