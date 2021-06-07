LaPresse, an Italian news agency, said 12 persons have been ordered to regularly sign in with police as a way to monitor their movements. Lamorgese said the network “exploited the fragility” of young people. Dismantled thanks to the investigation was “an antisemitic and racist group particularly active on social media,’’ she said.
Lamorgese said the online site “was inciting youths to carry out extreme gestures.” Lamorgese didn’t elaborate, but LaPresse said a “NATO structure’’ was among the targets of a plan to attack with homemade explosive devices.
The dozen suspects are being investigated for alleged association aimed at propaganda and for instigating ethnic and religious discrimination, LaPresse said.
Ruth Dureghello, president of Rome’s Jewish Community, tweeted her gratitude for the dismantling of the group, which she said was planning attacks against Jews and non-European Union foreigners.
”Today the antisemitic propaganda on social media is a prelude to other forms of violence,’’ she wrote.