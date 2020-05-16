But the country is also gambling that it can contain any new outbreaks that might come with freer travel.

Since early March, the movement of Italians has been severely restricted, as part of one of the most rigid lockdowns in Europe. Under the current restrictions, people in the country are not allowed to leave their region, and leisure travelers are prohibited from coming to Italy. Anybody arriving in the country for urgent business reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Italian government, announcing the new plans, did not say whether travelers coming to Italy after June 3 will be forced to isolate. But the Italian daily La Repubblica reported that people coming from the E.U. will not be subject to quarantine.

The continent’s external borders are closed to non-essential travelers until at least mid-June.

Even by loosening the restrictions, Italy will have a hard time fully restoring its summer tourism season. Airlines have dramatically cut back on routes to the country, and many people who’d planned trips to Italy have already canceled. Countries with more controlled outbreaks, like Greece and Portugal, are trying to pitch themselves as safe travel destinations for northern Europeans trying to escape to the beach.

Still, Italy is moving quickly to ease its restrictions in part because many of its regional governments, worried about the economic toll, have agitated for a more rapid timetable. On May 4, Italy took the first steps to emerge from lockdown, allowing factories and construction projects to resume. The government has since pushed up the opening date for restaurants — from early June to May 18. Retail stores and museums will also restart May 18.

“The epidemiological situation in Italy is holding,” said Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist at the University of Milan, who noted that the last two weeks haven’t shown any worrying upticks in the transmission of the virus. “With some caution, it is reasonable to imagine a reopening.”

The stringent lockdown Italy imposed for eight weeks succeeded in slowing the pace at which the virus was spreading. The country is discovering roughly 1,000 new coronavirus cases daily, compared with 6,000 at the peak in late March. Only 10 percent of the country’s intensive care beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, compared with more than 50 percent more than a month ago.

The country is sure to pay a severe economic price, because of restrictions necessitated by the virus and because it came to a standstill for so long. Italy’s economy is expected to contract this year by more than 9 percent, its deepest recession in history. Italy’s Confcommercio business association said that drop in consumption will mainly hit a few sectors — particularly, hotels and restaurants.

