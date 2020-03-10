In Rome on Tuesday, the city was moving at a crawl. People tele-worked or didn’t work at all; they wore masks or wrapped scarves around their mouths; they kept a suspicious distance from others. They tried to drop the habits that seemed suddenly dangerous — the kiss greeting; the chat at the cafe counter — even as depression and deep financial pain seemed like unavoidable side-effects of the lockdown.
“This is a historic moment at the world level,” said Denise Mortera, 39, a wedding planner in a country where weddings, like all other public gatherings, are now on hold until at least April 3. “There is a bit of powerlessness when facing a phenomenon that is this big.”
Italy’s initial response to the coronavirus outbreak had been to try to preserve normalcy and limit the economic sacrifices. But as active cases accelerated, the approach has changed dramatically. On the first day of the nationwide lockdown, Italians appeared to be largely heeding orders, following the pleas of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who said Italy’s health system is it risk of being overwhelmed if people continued to move freely and spread the virus.
Describing all of Italy as a “protected zone,” Conte on Monday night put in place a decree to essentially keep Italians in place, with any other travel — abroad or across regions — requiring a signed declaration and checks from police.
Meantime, the country has incrementally found itself cut off. Some airlines canceled flights Tuesday, and Austria took steps to bar travelers from Italy unless they had medical notes, according to the Associated Press.
A limited number of flights were taking off from Italy, and the lockdown was nowhere near as absolute as the one instituted in January in China. In Rome, people were still able to move around the city freely, and there is no logistical way to keep people from congregating in small groups.
But the changes were noticeable.
In the center of the city, a popular bakery removed most of its tables, and only two people sat inside, each sipping coffee alone. At cafes, baristas wore gloves. At a dentist’s office, a waiting room was moved outdoors, and people were told to remain six feet apart. Many smaller stores shuttered, and a boutique posted the news of its temporary closure on Instagram with the hashtag #iorestoacasa, or #imstayingathome.
“We are very social people here usually,” said Roberto Burioni, a professor of microbiology and virology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, who says he now eats by himself, comes home directly after work and buys groceries wearing surgical gloves. “All of this has stopped. Our agenda, it’s all blank.”