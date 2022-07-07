Italy seeks to bring home family whose son died in Egypt

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROME — The Italian Foreign Ministry said Thursday it is working to quickly bring back from Egypt an Italian family whose 6-year-old son died suddenly in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and the parents ended up hospitalized. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Italian news reports said the child was believed to have suffered from a suspected case of food poisoning.

The ministry said Egyptian law enforcement and medical authorities had already opened an investigation into the July 2 death of Andrea Mirabile, and ordered an autopsy.

The ministry said the mother, Rosalia Manosperti, had been released from the international hospital in Sharm el-Sheikh, but that the father, Antonio Mirabile, remained admitted.

Egypt’s Red Sea resorts, with their all-inclusive package deals and luxury hotels, are some of the country’s major beach destinations and are popular with European tourists.

GiftOutline Gift Article