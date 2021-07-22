The decision comes as the more transmissible delta variant spreads across Europe, triggering early warning signs in country after country about an oncoming wave. In Italy, after nearly two consecutive weeks with fewer than 1,000 daily cases, numbers are rising again; on Thursday, the government announced more than 5,000 cases. That level is far removed from the horrors of winter and spring, and with 46 percent of the population vaccinated, many in the country are widely protected from severe sickness and hospitalization. But it is the rest of the population that is causing concern.