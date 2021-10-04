A bridge was reported collapsed in the town of Quiliano, Corriere della Sera’s online site reported. In another town, Camporosso, the COVID-19 vaccine center was shut down as a precaution, LaPresse news agency said.
The port city of Genoa, Liguria’s most populous area, shut schools for the day and also ordered the closure of parks and cemeteries. Open-air markets and sports facilities were also closed.
Rain let up at midday, but more downpours were forecast for later on Monday, and a “red alert” was in effect until dawn Tuesday.
Corrects name of town from Campobasso to Camporosso.