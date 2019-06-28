Fourth left to right, President Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and China's President Xi Jinping attend a meeting at the G-20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

OSAKA, Japan – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened deliberations at the Group of 20 summit Friday expressing his hope of achieving “beautiful harmony” among the world leaders gathered in the city of Osaka.

But with his close ally President Trump in town, that may prove to be an elusive goal.

Behind the scenes, divisions remain as deep as ever over the environmental crises facing the planet – from climate change to the deluge of plastic litter choking the world’s oceans --- and frustrations are mounting that Abe is merely trying to paper over the cracks.

The stakes were raised in the run-up to the meeting when French President Emmanuel Macron said he’d refuse to sign any joint statement coming out of Osaka that failed to tackle climate change, calling it a “red line.”

On Friday night, officials were still negotiating a text that could satisfy the Europeans on one side and the United States on the other, with no guarantee of success.

Chairing the G-20 was always going to a tough task for the Japanese leader. With Trump determined to keep the United States out of the Paris accord on climate change and his administration opposing efforts to phase out production of single-use plastics, the United States has few friends in Osaka when it comes to the environment.

Abe had the unenviable task of trying to keep Japan’s most important ally happy while delivering on a promise to provide leadership at the G-20 both on climate change and ocean plastics. The success of his efforts were hanging in the balance Friday.

At the end of the first day of talks in Japan, a senior foreign ministry official briefed the press for over half an hour without mentioning climate change.

Then, when pressed about whether world leaders had even raised the issue during Friday’s discussions, he said simply: “Some leaders touched upon climate change, but I will refrain from getting into details about who said what.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Takeshi Osuga later said that other leaders had not mentioned climate change at all, but did not acknowledge there had been “dissent” over the issue.

Behind the scenes, officials from participating countries, known as sherpas, were “working hard to achieve a positive outcome document,” he added.

Osuga said the issue of marine plastics litter, billed before the summit as a major thrust of Abe’s presidency of the group, had not been mentioned by any of the gathered leaders on Friday.

During the past two G-20 summits, Trump has refused to endorse a joint plan to combat climate change, but the other 19 countries have remained united.

Reflecting this impasse, the G-20’s energy and environment ministers managed only a passing reference to the Paris climate accord when they met in the Japanese town of Kariuzawa earlier this month, noting simply that countries that had chosen to implement the accord reaffirmed their commitment to do just that.

The IPCC report on the impacts of global warming of 1.5 Celsius was likewise merely “noted,” in their communique.

On Friday afternoon, European leaders were still discussing how defiantly to confront Trump on climate change, with some still undecided whether they would sign a joint statement at all if it didn't include a pledge to action on climate change.

A top Brazilian negotiator said talks remained in flux Friday evening, adding that all sides were still working toward some sort of agreement but not definitively predicting that a consensus could be reached.

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said he saw the need for "a strong statement on climate change” and couldn’t accept “a watering down” of what was had been said at the last G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires last year.

Asked if he had a "red line," like Macron, Juncker simply, "My lines don’t have colors."

Japanese officials believe it is better to have some kind of consensus, even if it is relatively mild, than another document that merely sets 19 parties on one side and the United States on another.

But environmental groups fear that Abe and the G-20 would produce an anodyne communique that failed to grasp the seriousness of the crisis facing the planet.

They accused Japan of showing “no ambition, no sense of urgency and a lack of political will.”

“It is not only unacceptable but it also undermines global efforts to fight this pressing issue,” said Kimiko Hirata, international director of Kiko Network, a Japanese nonprofit working to prevent climate change, speaking on behalf of a coalition of such groups.

Abe has stressed the role of innovation in tackling climate change and the plastic litter, in ways that do not undermine economic growth: when it comes to energy, he has focused on developing hydrogen as a fuel and in carbon capture, utilization and storage.

But environmental groups says such technologies are unlikely to be economically viable in the near future, and say this strategy lacks the urgency required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

G-20 countries committed in 2009 to phase out subsidies for fossil fuels, but a report released this month showed that subsidies have actually increased in recent years, with a doubling in the subsidies to coal plants in the past three years.

On the marine plastic litter crisis, the United States, backed by the U.S. plastics industry, has blocked efforts to phase out production and consumption of single-use plastics and to draw up a legally binding treaty to tackle the problem, environmental groups say. Accordingly, in Kariuzawa, ministers only agreed that countries would take “voluntary” action on this issue their own.

“Japan is again hiding behind Trump,” said Hirata. “It was trying to get a stronger agreement at the G-20 on marine plastic. But Japan sees Trump administration as an important ally, and that puts an agreement in danger.”

In his opening remarks,Abe was referring to the new Imperial era, called Reiwa or “beautiful harmony,” which began with the coronation of a new Emperor Naruhito earlier this year.

