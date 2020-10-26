“Responding to climate change is no longer a constraint on economic growth,” Suga said. “We need to change our thinking to the view that taking assertive measures against climate change will lead to changes in industrial structure and the economy that will bring about great growth.”

Suga said innovation was key to achieving the goal, including next-generation solar cells and carbon recycling, and he promised investment in research and development, as well as deregulation and “green investment.”

Japan, the world’s third largest economy and its fifth largest emitter of carbon dioxide, has come under intense criticism from international environmental groups for continuing to build and finance coal-fired power plants, both at home and abroad.

It had previously only made a vague commitment to achieve carbon neutrality as soon as possible in the second half of the century, but is now following in the footsteps of the European Union, which vowed last year to become carbon-neutral buy 2050, and China, whose President Xi Jinping set a similar target for 2060 only last month.

In 2017, Japan sourced 42 percent of its electrical power supplies from coal and oil, with natural gas accounting for a further 40 percent. Renewable energy made up just 16 percent, while nuclear power, still recovering from the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima accident, made up just 3 percent.

Under its current Basic Energy Plan, it aims to increase the share of renewables to 22-24 percent by 2030, and nuclear power to 20-22 percent, although it is expected to unveil new targets next year.

“If Japan and the rest of the world are to avoid the catastrophic effects of the climate crisis, it is precisely this kind of action that the world needs,” said Sam Annesley, executive director of Greenpeace Japan.

But Annesley said Japan needs to back up the announcement with a with a major shift toward renewable energy in its upcoming Energy Plan “if this rhetoric is to be made reality.”

Arguing that the Fukushima disaster shows that nuclear energy “has no place in a green, sustainable future,” Annesley said Japan needed to aim to produce 50 percent of its electricity via renewable sources by 2030.

“Anything less than 50 percent and Japan risks falling short of net zero, and more importantly risks driving the world above 1.5 degrees as per the Paris agreement,” he said, referring to the 2016 global pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change.

Japanese Minister for Economy Hiroshi Kajiyama is due to hold a news conference later on Monday, to give more details of the government’s plans.

In the past, his ministry has been a strong backer of coal and nuclear power, but observers say it may hold less influence in the new Suga administration than it did under his predecessor Shinzo Abe.