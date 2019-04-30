In a short ceremony replete with ancient symbolism, Japan’s popular Emperor Akihito will formally abdicate on Tuesday, giving way to his son as the weight of official duties became too much for an 85-year-old man.

The following morning, his son will ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Akihito is a much-loved figure in Japan. With his wife, the Empress Michiko, he humanized the role of the emperor, once viewed here as a living god, by reaching out to vulnerable members of society and victims of natural disasters, and actually looking ordinary people in the eye when talking to them.

But he also encouraged Japan to acknowledge its wartime past, and never pandered to the conservative nationalists who revere the tradition embodied in his role, experts say.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will formally announce Akihito’s abdication at the start of a 10-minute ceremony in the Imperial Palace at 5 p.m. local time, after which the outgoing emperor will make his final remarks in the role.

The ceremony will take place in the palace’s prestigious Pine Chamber, the throne room known for its polished wooden floor, where the emperor conducts audiences with the prime minister.



Emperor Akihito walks to the Kashikodokoro imperial sanctuary inside the Imperial Palace to attend a ceremony to report the conduct of his abdication ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday. (AFP/Getty Images)

Imperial chamberlains will carry the Privy Seal and the Great Seal of Japan — the seals of the emperor and state, respectively — as well two of Japan’s three sacred treasures into the room.

The treasures, revered symbols of the throne, comprise a sword representing valor, and a jewel representing benevolence, while a mirror — representing wisdom — is kept at Ise Grand Shrine, the holiest Shinto site in Japan.

Enclosed in cases, the treasures, also known as the Imperial Regalia, are only ever seen by the emperor and senior priests in private ceremonies, with no known photographs or drawings in existence.

Akihito is the first Japanese emperor to abdicate since the Emperor Koukaku gave way, also to his son, in 1817. His 30-year reign as ceremonial head of state comes to an end at midnight, concluding what is known as the Heisei era.

Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, will accede to the throne in another ceremony at the palace Wednesday morning. His reign will mark the beginning of the Reiwa era, a term taken from ancient Japanese literature and translated as “beautiful harmony.”

Akihito’s father, Hirohito, now referred to as Emperor Showa, ruled Japan during a period of frenzied nationalism and militarism that ended in its defeat in World War II and the explosion of two atom bombs in the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Under the U.S.-imposed constitution that followed, the emperor was strictly confined to ceremonial duties, and was forced to renounce his divine status, as a descendent of the sun goddess Amaterasu.

Akihito has put those principles into practice enthusiastically. Even before taking over as emperor, he talked to local leaders across Japan in a series of conferences. Throughout his reign he and his wife, Michiko, have visited elementary schools, as well as homes for the elderly and the disabled.

Takeshi Hara, the author of many books on Japan’s imperial history, said in Emperor Showa’s era, the emphasis had been on enhancing the authority of the emperor, with the monarch addressing tens of thousands of people from elevated positions.

“Showa style was the emperor is above and the people are below,” he said. “Emperor Akihito changed that style radically. He came to speak to people at the same eye level, as was seen in his visits across Japan. It’s a significantly large difference, and a style fitting to Japan’s postwar democracy.”

Akihito is fondly remembered for a moving national address five days after an earthquake and tsunami hit eastern Japan in March 2011, killing nearly 20,000 people. He called on the nation to share the hardships of the suffering, and subsequently visited the region for seven consecutive weeks with Empress Michiko in the height of winter.

“People felt moved that the emperor worries about us to this degree, and I think that had a strong calming effect on the mind of the people,” Hara said.

In a 2016 address announcing his desire to abdicate, Akihito said the emperor’s most important duties were “to always think of the people and pray for the people, with deep respect and love for the people.”

A survey conducted for the Asahi Shimbun newspaper this month found that 76 percent of Japanese people felt affinity to the royal family, while just 17 percent did not.

But Akihito and Michiko’s personable style did not please Japan’s ultra-conservatives, who felt he undermined imperial authority, for example by kneeling down to chat to evacuees after a volcano erupted in Nagasaki in 1991.

In recent years, Akihito has also attended memorial ceremonies for several of Japan’s World War II battles, including Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Saipan and Palau, to express condolences for those who suffered and remember the tragic history of the war.

In a 2001 news conference, he was asked about Japan’s relationship with its local rival Korea, a country that still remembers a brutal period of Japanese colonial rule in the last century.

Akihito paid extensive tribute to the contributions Korea had made to Japanese culture, and expressed regret that Japan’s own exchanges with Korea had not always been so positive. “This is something that we should never forget,” he said.

Ken Ruoff, director of Center for Japanese Studies at Portland State University said Akihito periodically reminded his countrymen that Japan had caused great suffering in the past, especially in neighboring countries.

“He’s the chief nationalistic symbol in Japan. And yet Akihito wanted nothing to do with chest-thumping ‘Japan first’ nationalism,” he said. “He would never lend his prestige to even the slightest hint of that.”

Rituals marking the abdication began March 12 when the emperor informed his ancestors of his desire to abdicate at a palace shrine to Amaterasu: Tuesday’s ceremony is the ninth and final event, and the only one to be televised live. A formal and more elaborate enthronement ceremony for Naruhito will take place Oct. 22, and will be attended by royalty and dignitaries from around the world.

Akiko Kashiwagi contributed to this report.

Read more

Strange knife threat to Japanese prince underscores royal line’s succession crisis

Japan has a 10-day holiday for the imperial transition. So why are people unhappy?

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news