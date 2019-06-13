Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (right) meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center), joind by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (left) in Tehran on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leade)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked Iran’s leaders to release several U.S. citizens being held in that country, during his visit to Tehran this week, the official Kyodo News agency reported Friday, citing a government source. The Iranian response is not known.

At least five American citizens have been imprisoned or are awaiting trial in Iran.

Abe met Iranian leaders on Wednesday and Thursday in a high-stakes attempt to defuse rising tensions between Iran and the United States. But the scale of the task he faced was undermined when two tankers, including one owned by a Japanese shipping company, were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

Abe described his meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday as “a major step forward toward securing peace and stability in this region,” Kyodo News reported, adding that Khamenei had conveyed his “belief in peace.”

But Khamenei was quoted by Iranian state media as saying President Trump is not “worthy” of exchanging messages with, and that Iran would not repeat its “bitter experience” of negotiating with the United States.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the “blatant assault” on the vessels and said the United States would defend itself and its allies against Iranian aggression in the region. The Iranian mission at the United Nations denied any involvement and called the U.S. claim “inflammatory” and “Iranophobic.”

Japanese media had been largely supportive of Abe’s attempt to defuse tensions, but the timing of the attack was embarrassing for the Japanese leader.

“It is an awkward ‘coincidence’ and suggests that Abe's visit is little more than a photo op with zero impact on tensions,” said Jeff Kingston, a professor at Temple University’s Japan Campus in Tokyo. “Whatever one thinks about Khamenei's belief in peace, actions speak louder and leave Abe with egg on his face, stumbling into a volatile situation where he looks like an amateur in over his head.”

But Michael Bosack, a special adviser at the Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Studies in Japan, said it was too early to say who had carried out the attack or whether Japan was targeted.

“In the meantime, this type of incident reinforces the importance of Abe’s efforts to mediate tensions in the region,” he said, noting Japan’s dependence on the Strait of Hormuz for its energy needs. “Japan has a stake in the game for seeing an end to these incidents and a peaceful resolution to the destabilizing tensions between the United States and Iran.”

Around 80 percent of Japan’s oil imports come from the Middle East and travel through the Strait of Hormuz.

Japan is the most important U.S. ally in Asia but also enjoys long-standing diplomatic and cultural ties with Iran. It opposed the U.S. decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated under the Obama administration.

Abe, who first visited Iran with his father in 1983, has maintained close ties with the Iranian leadership since becoming prime minister. The two countries signed an investment agreement in 2016 and are celebrating 90 years of diplomatic engagement this year.

Earlier this week, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that Abe’s trip was intended to help de-escalate tensions in the Mideast — but not specifically mediate between Tehran and Washington.

“This is only the initial phase of Abe’s shuttle diplomacy, but he’s executed his role well thus far,” said Bosack. “Now it will be up to him to re-engage with the White House, where we’ll see if his efforts can bear some fruit.”

