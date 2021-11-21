TEL AVIV — A Palestinian man opened fire on a group of Israelis near a holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City, killing one and injuring four others, according to Israeli security forces. Police said they fatally shot the assailant within 32 seconds of the start of the incident.

Israeli Minister of Public Security Omer Bar-Lev said the assailant, 42, from the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem was a known member of Hamas’s political wing, who had come to pray on a daily basis at the flashpoint site known by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. Entrance to the Old City was immediately closed and is being investigated as a crime scene.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered an increase of security forces throughout the city.

Bar-Lev said that the shooter’s wife traveled overseas as of three days ago, and that his children were also abroad. He said that the he gun used was likely smuggled.

He said that according to available footage, the assailant was wearing a long coat, which was either a galabiya, a full-length gown worn throughout the Arab world, or an outfit meant to impersonate the ultra-Orthodox worshippers that regularly come to the holy site.