Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered an increase of security forces throughout the city.
Bar-Lev said that the shooter’s wife traveled overseas as of three days ago, and that his children were also abroad. He said that the he gun used was likely smuggled.
He said that according to available footage, the assailant was wearing a long coat, which was either a galabiya, a full-length gown worn throughout the Arab world, or an outfit meant to impersonate the ultra-Orthodox worshippers that regularly come to the holy site.