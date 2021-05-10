Over the weekend, more than 250 Palestinians were injured in similar clashes.
Israeli police have in recent days strengthened their forces in both Jerusalem and in the West Bank in anticipation of Jerusalem Day, Monday’s national holiday that celebrates the 1967 Israeli capture of East Jerusalem and the sacred sites within the Old City walls, and features raucous parades by nationalist Jews through Palestinian neighborhoods.
The clashes come against the backdrop of a land dispute in the nearby, mostly Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where an Israeli settler organization is advancing a petition through the Israeli Supreme Court to evict six Palestinian families from their homes. Since last week, solidarity protests have erupted across the city and quickly degenerated into bloody confrontations with the police.
“This is a battle between tolerance and intolerance, between lawless violence and order,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Elements that want to expropriate our rights periodically force us to stand strong, like Israel’s police officers are doing. I back the officers in this just struggle.”
On Monday morning, Israeli police banned Jewish worshipers from visiting the Temple Mount in an effort to stem the unrest.
But the holy site — the most sacred in Judaism and, as home to al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest in Islam — is the focus of both the holy fasting month of Ramadan and Jerusalem Day. The hilltop plaza is controlled by the Jordanian Islamic authorities, which allow Jews with the provision that they refrain from engaging in prayer, though its entrance is controlled by Israeli security forces.
Police have yet to announce if they will reroute the provocative Jerusalem Day parade, which in past years has featured thousands of flag-waving Israelis marching through the Old City’s Damascus Gate into the Muslim Quarter, shouting slogans like “death to Arabs” and “Arabs, get out!”
Daniel Seidemann, an Israeli attorney specializing in Jerusalem politics, said that while neither the volatility nor the mass grass roots resistance movements are new, what has changed in this latest round of violence is that there’s no “responsible adult.” Israel is in the midst of years-long long political stalemate that has deprived the country of a fully functioning government, he noted, while relations with the neighboring Jordanian king, who could have influence on the situation, are at a low point.
In the past, quieting the flames of conflict “required a prime minister in Israel, which we don’t have, a king who’s talking to him, and a Washington that is willing to do something.”
For the majority of his 12 years in office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained a relative status quo on the Temple Mount, but experts say that the dynamics have changed since.
Amid an increasingly dire bid for political survival, Netanyahu has lent prominence to once-fringe, anti-Arab activists who vocally call for Jewish control of the Temple Mount, like Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir. With the support of Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir joined the Knesset in the last round of elections in March.
In protest to the police decision forbidding Jewish entry to the area, Ben-Gvir said he had notified Netanyahu’s Likud party that he would withhold his votes in the Knesset in the coming week.
In a Facebook post, speaking amid a crowd of Jewish worshipers at the entrance to the site, he said that Netanyahu and Israel’s security chiefs had “surrendered to terrorists at the Temple Mount.”
His Jewish Power party issued a statement saying that they will go forward with a march through Jerusalem and ending at Damascus Gate, “to display our sovereignty and declare that Jerusalem is ours.”
Rubin reported from Tel Aviv.