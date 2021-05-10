Daniel Seidemann, an Israeli attorney specializing in Jerusalem politics, said that while neither the volatility nor the mass grass roots resistance movements are new, what has changed in this latest round of violence is that there’s no “responsible adult.” Israel is in the midst of years-long long political stalemate that has deprived the country of a fully functioning government, he noted, while relations with the neighboring Jordanian king, who could have influence on the situation, are at a low point.