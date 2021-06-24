Young children are invited to actively participate in Noah’s journey as soon as they set foot in the new ANOHA Children’s World, which opens Sunday. They can build little arks that they can float on a “deluge simulator” or help rescue 150 animals, created by over a dozen artists out of recycled material such as old spoons, espresso coffeemakers, pieces of carpet or bike fenders. They can even use the animals’ pretend excrement — represented by brown felt balls — to fertilize plants.