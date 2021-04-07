“The challenge of the last few days has not been the hardest or most dangerous on the stability of our country, but it has been the most hurtful for me, and that’s because the discord came from inside our unified house and from outside of it,” said King Abdullah in a statement.
“Prince Hamzah has, in front of the family, committed to walk the path of our . ancestors, and to be faithful to their message and to place Jordan’s interest and constitution and laws above all else. And Hamzah today is with his family at his palace under my care.”
On Saturday, the Jordanian military placed Hamzah, the king’s half brother, under house arrest and arrested at least 16 other high-ranking Jordanian officials on charges of “promoting sedition,” with the collaboration of unnamed foreign entities.
From house arrest on Saturday night, Hamzah sent a video to the BBC in which he expressed a scathing critique of the monarchy, but on Monday he signed a loyalty pledge to the king.
Hamzah, 41, has held multiple positions within the monarchy and is a brigadier general in the army. With his trim mustache and checkered kaffiyeh headdress, he is often likened to his father, the late, widely revered King Hussein. Hamzah and Abdullah are both his sons, but have different mothers.
Hamzah served as Jordan’s crown prince for four years until 2004, when the title was transferred to Abdullah’s eldest son, Hussein.