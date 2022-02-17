Visitors will still have to sign a pledge to get tested if they feel coronavirus symptoms and agree to self-isolate if they contract COVID-19.
“We hope the relaxing of previous restrictions will help once again the recovery of tourism to the kingdom and ease access for travelers planning their trips to Jordan,” said Abed Al-Razzaq Arabiyat, the tourism board’s managing director.
Jordan’s struggling economy relies heavily on international tourism and has been hit hard by the pandemic.
Countries around the world have been lifting coronavirus restrictions as a wave of the the highly contagious omicron variant recedes.