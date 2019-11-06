Three of the victims were Mexican citizens, authorities said, one was Swiss and four others were Jordanian, including a police office, a tour guide and a tour bus driver who reportedly tried to stop the assailant. All were reported to be in stable condition except the tour guide, who was transported by helicopter to the Jordanian capital, Amman, with critical injuries.

Witnesses to the attack near the Roman hippodrome said a man dressed in black and either bearded or with his face covered rushed at a group without warning shortly after 11 a.m. and began stabbing people indiscriminately. In the pandemonium, some grappled with the attacker, who was reportedly subdued with help from other visitors.

A video showed one woman calling for help in Spanish as someone applied pressure to a wound in her back, the pavement around her spattered with blood. Another man was shown with a bloody gash on his upper leg.

The bus driver, indentified in media reports as Ali al-Agrabawi, told reporters at Jerash hospital that he was trying to stop the assailant from entering a cafeteria crowded with lunchtime diners when he was stabbed.

“This was an unacceptable cowardly act,” Khalil Atieh, a member of the Jordanian parliament who had been briefed on the investigation, said in an interview. He said he had no information to suggest that anyone else was involved in the attack. “He’s a person full of radical ideology, and I don’t think he’s mentally stable,” Atieh said.

No clear motive has emerged, he said, adding: “Let’s not rush to judgment and wait for a thorough investigation.”

Media reports suggested that the man was a resident of a nearby Palestinian refugee camp. Jordan is home to more than 2 million Palestians, and nearly 370,000 of them live in 10 official camps, according the United Nations.

Jerash Camp, a community of 35,000 residents not far from the Roman ruins, has existed for more than 50 years. Unemployment is rampant, and nearly half the residents live below the poverty line, according to reports.

Atieh said he could not confirm that the assailant came from the camp.

“Wherever he came from, this act is unacceptable,” he said.

Both the Mexican ambassador to Jordan and the Jordanian health minister traveled to the hospital where the victims were being treated, state media reported.

Jerash is a popular historical site about 30 miles north of Amman where human remains dating to the Neolithic age have been found. It also boasts an impressive and well-preserved Roman amphitheater. It is not as well-known as Jordan’s most-visited tourism site Petra, but it still draws thousands of international visitors each year.

Sufian Taha and Ruth Eglash contributed to this report.

