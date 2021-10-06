Dobrokhotov is editor-in-chief of The Insider, a Latvia-based news site that Russia this summer added to its foreign agent registry as part of a crackdown on independent news media.
Dutch blogger Max van der Werff filed a defamation suit after Dobrokhotov claimed he was cooperating with Russian military intelligence to spread alternative narratives about the 2014 shootdown of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over a section of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed rebels.
International investigators say Russia provided an anti-aircraft missile launcher that shot down the plane, killing all 298 people aboard. Russia denies involvement and had put forth several other explanations.