The total amount includes $22 million in legal costs for the plaintiffs who spent 15 years litigating these claims.
The lawsuit accused Maryland of underfunding the institutions while developing programs at traditionally white schools that directly competed with them, draining away prospective students.
In 2013, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake found that the state had maintained “a dual and segregated education system” that violated the Constitution. Blake issued an order Wednesday stating the settlement adequately addresses the problem.
The funds are expected to go toward scholarships and financial aid as well as faculty recruitment and development. Funds also can be used to expand and improve existing academic programs, including online programs, and to develop and implement new academic programs.
The Maryland General Assembly passed legislation this spring finalizing the settlement. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had vetoed a similar bill last year, saying he would approve no more than $200 million, The Baltimore Sun reported.