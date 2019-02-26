Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex abuse faces his first night in custody following a sentencing hearing on Wednesday that will decide his punishment for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral two decades ago. (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic prelate convicted of sexual assault, was taken into custody Wednesday to await sentencing by an Australian judge.

At the conclusion of hearing in the city of Melbourne to consider evidence about the appropriate sentence for the fallen cardinal, Judge Peter Kidd ordered Pell to be held in jail while he considered his decision.

Pell didn’t ask for bail, and it wasn’t offered, which suggests that a jail term is inevitable. Pell bowed to the judge as he was escorted out of the courtroom by security guards, watched by a packed public gallery.

The 77-year-old Australian priest, who oversaw the Vatican’s finances, was unanimously found guilty of five counts of sexual assault against two 13-year-old choir boys by a jury on Dec. 11.

The verdict wasn’t officially disclosed until Tuesday, when Kidd lifted a worldwide suppression order that had failed to stop news spreading over the Internet and into media outlets.

Kidd said in court Wednesday afternoon that he did not regard the crime, which took place at Melbourne’s grand St. Patrick’s Cathedral, as relatively minor compared with other sexual assaults.

After a Sunday Mass in December 1996, Pell discovered two choirboys who had snuck into a priests’ change room, known as a sacristy, at Melbourne’s St Patrick’s cathedral and were drinking ceremonial wine, the court was told.

Pell groped one of the boys and placed his penis in the other boy’s mouth, according to evidence given by one of victims, who cannot be named under Australian law.

Pell’s lawyer, Robert Richter, asked for a lighter sentence because the conviction was for “a plain-vanilla sexual penetration case where the child is not actively participating.”

“There was an element of brutality to this assault,” the judge said. “It was an attack. It spoke to his state of mind that he thought he could do this and get away with it.”

Kidd did, though, concede that Pell’s prospects for rehabilitation are good and he is unlikely to commit more crimes.

The prosecutor, Mark Gibson, said in court that Pell had never shown remorse for his crimes or explained the circumstances of the assaults. “As we know, five or six minutes of abuse can last a lifetime,” Gibson said.

Pell pleaded not guilty and has already filed an appeal.

“Cardinal George Pell has not applied for bail today,” his lawyers said in a written statement after Wednesday’s hearing. “He believes it is appropriate from him to await sentencing. Despite the unprecedented media coverage, Cardinal Pell has always and continues to maintain his innocence.”

Seen as the number-three ranked cardinal in the Vatican and a member of the pope’s informal cabinet, Pell was a powerful figure in the church and one of the most prominent religious figures in Australian history.

The conviction horrified many Australians, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he plans to revoke a national award known as the Order of Australia awarded to Pell in 2005 if his appeal is unsuccessful.

Pell was heckled as he walked into the court surrounded by police officers. One man, about three feet away, called him a monster and urged him to “rot in hell,” The Age newspaper reported. Other held up critical placards.

Pell’s lawyer complained about the hostile crowds to the judge and listed several prominent people who had provided character references for the Catholic priest, including a John Howard, which is the name of a former Australian prime minister.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news