Judge issues injunction against Mexico City bullfights

It is not clear whether the suspension in late May and early June would affect any fights. Bull fights were apparently scheduled at the city’s main professional ring in July and September.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The constitutional injunction orders that no fights be held until after a hearing early June.

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican judge issued an injunction against bullfighting in Mexico City on Friday, and ordered a hearing on whether to ban the practice.

Since 2013, four states in Mexico have already banned bull fights, and polls indicate substantial support for a ban. A ban in Mexico City — currently the largest venue for the events — would be an international setback for bullfighting.