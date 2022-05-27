Judge issues injunction against Mexico City bullfights

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican judge issued an injunction against bullfighting in Mexico City on Friday, and ordered a hearing on whether to ban the practice.
Since 2013, four states in Mexico have already banned bull fights, and polls indicate substantial support for a ban. A ban in Mexico City — currently the largest venue for the events — would be an international setback for bullfighting.
Last year, the Mexico City assembly’s Animal Welfare Commission gave preliminary approval to a law banning public events “at which animals are subject to mistreatment and cruelty that result in their death.” But the bill never made it to a vote before the full assembly.